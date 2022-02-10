Sub-Machine Gun and Obeah Items Seized in Lottery Scam Operation in Westmoreland

Three persons are now in police custody, and a sub-machine gun seized during a major joint operation carried out in sections of Westmoreland on Thursday morning, February 10.

Several items used in the lottery scam, and also various obeah items were also seized during the operation.

The police reported that the operation started shortly after 5:00am, at premises in Chantilly Gardens in Savanna-la-mar, which led to the seizure of a Beretta sub-machine gun.

A portion of oils, incense, candles and other items used in the practice of obeah were also seized, along with cellphones and leed sheets.

The identities of the seven suspects are presently being withheld pending further investigations.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com