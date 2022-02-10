Sub-Machine Gun and Obeah Items Seized in Lottery Scam Operation in Westmoreland

Three persons are now in police custody, and a sub-machine gun seized during a major joint operation carried out in sections of Westmoreland on Thursday morning, February 10.

Several items used in the lottery scam, and also various obeah items were also seized during the operation.

The police reported that the operation started shortly after 5:00am, at premises in Chantilly Gardens in Savanna-la-mar, which led to the seizure of a Beretta sub-machine gun.

A portion of oils, incense, candles and other items used in the practice of obeah were also seized, along with cellphones and leed sheets.

The identities of the seven suspects are presently being withheld pending further investigations.