‘Suarez’ Shot and Killed along Metcalf Road

The Hunts Bay police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man who was shot and killed by armed men along a section of Metcalf Road, in Kingston 13, on Sunday, March 7.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Damion Brissett, otherwise called ‘ Suarez,’ unemployed of Metcalf Road.

Report by the Hunts Bay police are that about 4:25 am, Brissett was at his home when armed men forced their way inside the building, and shot him multiple times.

Residents summoned the police and upon arrival, Brissett who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched into his death.