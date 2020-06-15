Stylo G Shows Off His New Red Range Rover On The ‘Gram

British-Jamaican singer Stylo G has taken delivery of his new Range Rover and is showing it off on the ‘Gram.

Stylo looks like he’s setting up to have a bumper summer following the release of his latest track Too Hot, which surpassed 600,000 views with a lot of positive feedback from fans. The song, which was produced by Kodistarr and Oceanic, the same team behind the hit Dumplin remix featuring Sean Paul and Spice.

In May, he made Jamaica his second home after he was stranded there because of travel restrictions that barred him from returning to the United Kingdom. He has dual citizenship for both countries, and during the lockdown, he stayed at his Kingston home.

Stylo G revealed, during an interview with OnStage TV host Winford Williams in May, that he had to cancel numerous shows during the period. He was also away from his children but stated that he would heed the words of caution spoken by Jamaican PM Andrew Holness to stay at home.

It seems, however, that he has now returned to the UK, and the first thing he did was “cop” a new “spacecraft.”

In an Instagram post yesterday, the singer revealed just how good dancehall has been to him as he showed off his new ride, a red Range Rover. The British brand of luxury vehicles is a favorite among dancehall stars, including Popcaan, who also calls his a “spaceship.”

In the clip, Stylo uses his phone to start the SUV and looks very pleased as he steps into the vehicle before presumably driving away. He captioned the post: “Stop use car key. New #spacecraft. yo dawg how yu start yu car wid yu phone. fam leave it alone #WUKHARD.”

The post attracted over 38 000 likes, and his fans were quick to congratulate him on his hard work over the last year.

Summertime almost always features hot dancehall tracks, and with both veterans Buju Banton and Vybz Kartel gearing up to drop albums in time for summer, it’s anybody’s guess as to who will dominate the airwaves in the next few months.

Source: Dancehallmag