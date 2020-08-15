Stylo G and Ky-Mani Marley celebrate #FiWiCulture with Wray Rum

Dancehall artiste Stylo G and reggae singer Ky-Mani Marley have joined Jamaican spirit Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum (Wray Rum) to celebrate #FiWiCulture.

The artistes are featured on a vibrant soundtrack set to be the foundation of Wray Rum’s new campaign dubbed #FiWiCulture.

Marsha Lumley, Marketing Director of J Wray and Nephew Jamaica Limited is excited about the pairing of Jamaica’s preferred white rum and two of Jamaica’s captivating personalities: “We are pleased to partner with these 2 Jamaican brands who have different musical styles that are both authentically Jamaican, a reminder of how diverse our culture truly is. As a staple in the cultural landscape of Jamaica, Wray Rum is using this campaign to showcase what makes us as Jamaicans unique, and that we show our Jamaicaness in everything we do, from sports to food to the way we socialize.”

For Stylo G, the partnership with Wray Rum and working with Ky-Mani Marley were dreams come true: “Representing Jamaica in the UK, and all over the world, #FiWICulture seems right for me to get involved with. It is all about a good brand connection with Wray Rum. These are the things I want to be associated with, showing people my culture and rubbing shoulders with Ky-Mani Marley, a legend in his own right. I am living my Jamaican dream.”

The recording artist, born Jason McDermott, notes that the impact of Jamaican culture is quite evident in other territories: “As an international artiste travelling across the world, Jamaican culture is at the top. People love the music, food and lifestyle. So representing Jamaica with the music is important.”

For Ky-Mani Marley, Wray Rum is a deeply rooted part of Jamaican culture: “Wray Rum is not only about the consumption; it is used for so many different reasons and purpose. You have people who use it fi bless dem house and run weh bad spirit and energy. As the slogan say, we just ah do it for the culture.”