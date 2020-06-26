Stylo G, Ajji And Busy Signal Bring The Heat With ‘Live For The Summer’: Listen

New League Music has brought to life a summer sizzler by three very talented dancehall artistes. Stylo G, Busy Signal, and Ajji (formerly Ajrenalin) have collaborated and the result is an impressive masterpiece that has all the makings of a hit.

The beat, the message, and the delivery are all on par and have been refined to produce a catchy hook and killer verses that will get the speakers jumping.

Live For The Summer starts with Stylo G and then Ajji on the chorus.

(Stylo) “Live fi di summer, Benz man a drive fi di summer, woah

Fly fi di summer, gyal a weh mi wife fi di summer, fool”

(Ajji) “Live fi di summer, gyal a come a seh she ready fi di pipe mi di plumber

Pon di highway X5 she siddung a play wid di ting waa climb fimi tower”

The first verse continues with Stylo G and Ajji back and forth dropping bars after bars that are jam-packed with metaphors and other figures of speech. They sing about their various lifestyles and experiences with the money and the girls.

The second verse hears the seasoned dancehall deejay Busy Signal coming in on the track. His signature voice creates the expectation of something hot and he doesn’t disappoint.

He brings a change to the flow of the song with:

“A grand five fi di kicks, seven bills fi di pants

Shirt mek a Italy, glasses a France

Man a roll wid di bankroll buss rubber bands

Bitcoin plus stocks and bands”

The Watch Out For This artiste also sticks to the main theme of the song about the girls, money, and the rich lifestyle all while making it into his own by stamping his signature style to it.

There is a third verse with more back and forth chopping with Stylo and Ajji. The artists drop four new bars each and then repeat four bars each from the first verse.

Live For The Summer is a track that you can rock to this summer and the fans in the YouTube comments section are feeling it.

You should definitely check it out.

Source; JIS News