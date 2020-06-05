Stylist Law Roach: Looters are ‘saying f–k you to a hierarchy’

Top stylist Law Roach — who stars in the new HBO Max series “Legendary” — said of the lootings of luxury stores in the wake of George Floyd’s death, “I don’t think the motivation in going to Chanel [is,] ‘I want a Chanel bag.’”

Roach told us, “I think the motivation is saying f - - k you to a hierarchy, to the people that made me feel like, ‘You don’t belong here’ … I don’t think that any of those kids there, or any person that was black, went into the stores with that motivation of just having it just to have it.

“I don’t think people are going to go to Rolex to keep a Rolex. I think they’re going to Rolex to steal a Rolex so they can feed their f–king family.”

 

Source: Page Six

