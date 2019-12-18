Style: Kylie Jenner Wears Super Sexy Bodysuit From ASOS

As the youngest “self-made” billionaire on earth, Kylie Jenner owns enough clothing to stock a small shopping mall. But just like the rest of us, when she’s feeling a specific look, she blows up your Instagram feed with pics on pics.

Earlier this week, Kylie turned out a look that she was absolutely obsessed with. The fierce-as-hell ensemble showed up on her Insta grid not once, but three different times – that’s how much she loved it. She wore a checked bodysuit with a studded trench, and her trademark lucite heels.

It’s easy to see why Kylie was so into this look. It has all the points of a classic Kylie outfit: glamourous, high-fashion, and, yes, skin-tight. Normally, her looks are also expensive as hell, but this ‘fit is actually from ASOS.

Photo credit: ASOS
Photo credit: ASOS

The bodysuit is from a recent collab with Christian Cowan and is only $87. Kylie’s long-sleeve version is sold out atm, but you can still order the sleeveless bodysuit version for $64 in sizes S-L.

Photo credit: ASOS
Photo credit: ASOS
