STYLE Female Fans Swoon After Popcaan Shares Photos Of Himself Relaxing At Favorite River Spot

International Dancehall entertainer and Unruly leader, Popcaan, has returned to one of his favorite relaxation spots after the Jamaican government relaxed measures previously implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The popular artiste uploaded a series of photos of himself dressed in a colored mesh marina and black shorts, beneath a waterfall to his Instagram last week, which had many female fans swooning.

“What’s life without water?” he said in the post’s caption to adoring fans who replied with over 6,000 comments including, “That first picture cute,” “No man, why you look so good?”

One female fan commented on Popcaan’s new trimmed look, saying, “Sir plz I need you to grow back your hair. Cuz yaah go mek mi feel like mi rob the cradle”

As a renowned river aficionado, Popcaan wasted no time in visiting the river after Jamaica’s Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced relaxed preventative measures islandwide in response to the country’s management and containment of COVID-19.

With some beaches and other natural attractions now reopened, the water-loving artiste can legally traverse his favourite water bodies. Although, it seemed the deejay did not need permission prior to the relaxation. The Unruly artiste became renowned for his river escapades on social media, especially those made in March during the government-imposed quarantine of Bull Bay, St. Thomas – his home parish – for two weeks. Since then, Popcaan has uploaded two separate treks to rivers to his Instagram profile, quoting the necessity to “stay connected with nature”.

The artiste’s recently uploaded ‘river selfies’ also attracted the attention of popular names in music, including Jada Kingdom, Quada, Skillibeng, and Drake, who wondered why he was wearing socks in the water.

Despite the hilarity surrounding his antics, it’s not all fun and relaxation for the IRAWMA award-winning artiste.

Popcaan has been musing the establishment of a water attraction in St. Thomas, in the vicinity of Sunning Hill, and met with Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Thomas, Dr. Fenton Ferguson, last month to discuss its possibility and approval. This potential venture joins Popcaan’s St. Thomas-based entrepreneurial pursuits, including the music festival, Unruly Fest, which brought international artistes Drake, Davido, and Tory Lanez to the parish, along with an increase in income for its residents and fame for the parish.

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Popcaan’s debut album, Where We Come From (WWCF), released on June 10, 2014. The album was executively produced by renowned Jamaican producer Dre Skull and released by Mixpak Records.

His last project, Vanquish, was released in December last year. Following his shocking haircut, the singer had indicated there is a new mixtape in the works.

