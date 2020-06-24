“Stunt Boys” Establishment Burnt Down

(Alan Lewin-News Reporter): A Popular Montego Bay businessman is now in shock as his business place, located at 37 Barnett Lane in the Western City has been burnt to the ground. The business establishment is called Stunt Boys Restaurant and Bar, which also housed a motorcycle parts store and a repair shop.

The cause of the early morning fire has not yet been determined. Up to early Wednesday morning, June 24, after the Montego Bay fire department did cooling down operations, police personnel and firefighters were still going through the rubble to come up with clues, to determine the cause of the fire.

Some of the damage also includes four motorcycles and two cars, one of which was damaged extensively. According to the owner who gave his name as Buju, “I am at a loss for words, I just can’t tell you how I feel about the massive damage to my establishment. I just have to wheel and come again.” Several of his friends who take part in stunt bike exercises were quick on the scene. Most of the building was made of board.