Stunning Crash caught on Camera

A motorist whose vehicles smashed into and tore down a portion of the fence at a security company in Kingston dove off without coming out to see the damage or even speak to anyone.

As is shown in a video that has gone viral, the car ran off the road and between two gate columns then tore down a mesh and metal fence. In fact, a portion of the fence was left attached to the back and top of the vehicle before it fell to the ground.

The driver executed several manouvres before making it out of the gate and back the way he came, but not before at least one person at the facility got pictures of the vehicle, apparently including its registration (licence) number.

