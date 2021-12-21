Students To Receive Tablets Through Toots Foundation Donation

Students To Receive Tablets Through Toots Foundation Donation
Students To Receive Tablets Through Toots Foundation Donation

Students from three primary schools are to benefit from a donation of tablets to support online learning.

The donation is being facilitated through a contribution of $750,000 (US$5,000) by the Toots Foundation to the non-profit organisation, Youth for Excellence, which has partnered with the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, to acquire the devices.

The Foundation was set up in memory of late reggae icon, Frederick “Toots” Hibbert.

Institutions to benefit from the support are Treadlight Primary School in Clarendon, which is the parish Mr. Hibbert was born; and the Trench Town and Windward Road primary schools in Kingston, which are situated in areas where the Hibbert family lived.

Education Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her remarks at the cheque presentation ceremony held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kingston on Monday (December 20), expressed gratitude for the support being provided to the country’s youth.

She said that the tablets will be purchased through the National Education Trust (NET) and e-Learning Jamaica Company Limited and will be distributed to the selected schools in 2022.

Mr. Hibbert’s daughter and Vice President of the Toots Foundation, Leba Hibbert, said the organisation is happy to support the work of Youth for Excellence.

“They assist unselfishly in leading children positively,” she noted.

Founder and President of Youth for Excellence, Jénine Shepherd, said that the donation from the Toots Foundation is “significant”.

She said that the organisation has plans to “support families, through an agriculture education programme for parents of inner-city children, who lost their jobs during the pandemic.”

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: CHANEL SPENCE

SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com