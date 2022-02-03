Students From Clifton Community Receive School Supplies

The Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals – St. Catherine has donated school supplies and food items to basic, primary and high-school students from the Clifton community in the parish.

During a recent function at the Clifton Basic School, more than 50 students were presented with packages containing notebooks, pens, pencils, sharpers, and erasers, and non-perishable food items such as flour, sugar, rice, corn meal, cooking oil, sardines and tin mackerel.

President of the Club, Rhamona Bromfield, told JIS News that the entity recognises that many persons within the Clifton community are facing financial challenges at this time and so the members decided to help.

She noted that the donation of educational and food supplies will ease the burden on parents.

The Kiwanis Club of Young Professionals – St. Catherine, which is in its second year of operation, is focused on providing support to needy residents of the parish in the areas of education, health, and nutrition.

Ms. Bromfield is encouraging other entities to support the work of the Club.

Meanwhile, Ascot Primary School student, Nicola Levy, who received a tablet to assist her with online learning, said she is “extremely grateful”.

“We appreciate what they (Kiwanis Club) have done. They are encouraging students to do well, and to be better citizens,” she added.

Travorne Rodgers of Ascot High and Shennel Pinnock, who attends Jonathan Grant High, also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided.

“It feels wonderful to have good people who come into our community and contribute to the kids,” Shennel said.

Community member, Janet Douglas, also hailed the club for undertaking the initiative, noting that “the kids are really appreciative of what you have done; you made their day”.

Sponsorship for the donations came from the Jamaica Teachers” Association (JTA) and the JTA Co-operative Credit Union, Jamaica National Bank, Tip Friendly Society, and Perry’s Funeral Home.

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS
SOURCE: JIS news

