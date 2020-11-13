Student near death in hospital after beaten by female gang

Jamaica News: A 17-yeear-old student is battling for life in hospital following a beating she received from about six women at a party.

In hospital is Marsha Korna.

The incident happened in Kingston at the weekend and the young woman was taken to the University Hospital of the West indies. She is in intensive care there and is said to be very unlikely to survive.

The girl’s mother said Marsha went to an illegal party and whole there a woman told her she did not like how Marsha was looking at her. Some words were exchanged and a fight started in which up to five of the woman’s friends beat Marsha all over her body.

He mother says the doctors have told her than Marsha has only a one percent chance of surviving.

The matter was reported to police who says they are trying to find the women involved.

However, people on social media say they cannot understand how the accused women cannot be found since their names and faces have ben posted on various sites. McKoy’s News has pictures of the women alleged to have beaten Marsha but we cannot use them at this time.