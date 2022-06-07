Student Charged after Fight with Teacher at Tivoli Gardens High

A 16-year-old Tivoli Gardens High School is now facing charges, after assaulting a 56-year-old teacher at the institution yesterday (June 6).

The student was charged following the altercation between him and the senior teacher. He has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the accused student entered the classroom and began behaving boisterously.

According to the report, the teacher ordered him to leave, but he refused. This resulted in a violent altercation, resulting in bruising and swelling on the teacher’s face, upper body, and breast.

Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, commanding officer for the Kingston Western division, stated that the police have various concerns at Tivoli Gardens High and are attempting to organize a meeting with the principal and others, but this has not yet materialized.

The video depicts the student pushing the teacher in front of the chalkboard. The teacher picks up a desk that is then grabbed from her and thrown aside by the student.

In the midst of laughter and applause from other students, the teacher and the student drape each other. At this point, several male students intervened and attempted to break up the fight.

One of the male students who broke up the altercation could be heard ordering the student who had the teacher draped to release her. Another approached him from behind and attempted to pull him away.

In the meantime, Marvin Johnson, the principal of Tivoli Gardens High School in Kingston, remained hospitalized after passing out yesterday following the incident.

Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps of the Kingston Western Police states that detectives plan to meet with Johnson after his recovery.