Strict COVID-19 protocols for Bunny Wailer’s ‘nine-night’…’tan a yuh yaad’

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed for the ‘nine-night’ ceremony to be held for reggae great Neville ‘Bunny Wailer’ Livingston.

Thursday marks the ninth day since the passing of the reggae icon.

The family will be staging a ‘tan a yuh yaad’ celebration at 9:00 p.m. and has asked fans locally and internationally to celebrate ‘Jah B’.

They are being encouraged to light white candles, beat drums, or pot covers and pray for Livingston’s ascension into the afterlife.

Bunny Wailer died on March 2. The legendary icon, whose real name was Neville Livingston, had an illustrious career that spanned at least seven decades.

He was the last surviving member of the original Wailers that included Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.