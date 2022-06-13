Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home Receives Donation

Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home
Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home

The St. Catherine based Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home has received a donation of supplies from the St. Andrew Technical High School Key Club.

Among the items donated include food, clothing, toiletries, and ice cream.

Science teacher at the St. Andrew Technical High School and Faculty Adviser for the Club, Shuddey Leachman said this was the Club’s second year going to the institution.

She credited the T. Geddes Grant (Distributors) Limited and students at the St. Andrew Technical High School for donating and raising funds to purchase the items.

“We wanted it to be our signature project for the year, where we donate stuff for the children. Our students, they went beyond the call of duty, to ensure that we got all the items for those children,” Ms. Leachman told JIS News.

She added that she was pleased with the support provided and the involvement of the business community.

Meanwhile, Manager at the Home, Marcia Tucker, said she was appreciative of the visit and donation made by the Club.

“I appreciate the group coming over, and we got a lot of goodies, the children enjoyed the gifts. It was a big cause to serve our future generations,” Miss Tucker said.

The Home which is based in Spanish Town, has 36 children, and 20 members of staff.

 

 

WRITTEN BY: GARFIELD L. ANGUS

SOURCE: JIS news

