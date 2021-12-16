Strategic Review Of HEART/NSTA Trust To Be Announced Shortly

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that a strategic review of the HEART/ NSTA Trust will be announced shortly.

He made the disclosure during the sitting of the House of Representatives on December 14.

He said that the Government is expected to receive a report on a review of the entity being undertaken by the Education Transformation Task Force “in a few months’ time.”

The Prime Minister was responding to questions posed by Opposition Spokesperson in Finance, Julian Robinson.

He further informed that internal reviews of the HEART/ NSTA Trust are currently underway.

“We have taken the decision for the strategic review and the direction of HEART, and we are also looking to put in place now, a new Managing Director that will help with the improvement of the actual management of the operations. HEART is too critical an entity and its mission is just too important for it to be allowed to be ineffective,” the Prime Minister said.

He informed that advertisements will go out shortly for the position of Managing Director.

WRITTEN BY: LATONYA LINTON

SOURCE: JIS news