‘Strappy’ Shot to Death in Mandeville

22-year-old Shivone Stephens, otherwise called ‘Strappy’ a construction worker of Bottom Albion, Mandeville, Manchester, was shot dead by unknown assailants, in his community on Wednesday, February 24.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 11:10 pm, residents living in Bottom Albion, heard gunshots being fired in the community and went to investigate.

On reaching a certain section of the area, the residents stumbled upon Stephens, who was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Mandeville hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.