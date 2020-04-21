‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery’s Twitter hacked with racist comments

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery’s Twitter account was hacked, Page Six has confirmed, and then filled with racist and inflammatory comments.

On Sunday, fans of the 27-year-old became concerned when the N-word and claims he was “molested” on his Netflix show were posted to Keery’s account. The actor’s Twitter was deactivated soon after Page Six reached out to Twitter and his publicists on Monday.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and investigated the situation,” a rep for Twitter told Page Six. “We’re working closely with the account holder to restore the account.”

Keery’s account had also alarmingly retweeted an account called aqua_chuckling — which has since been suspended — that claimed to have “kidnapped” the actor and taken his phone. The account also posted screenshots of texts allegedly sent to Keery. “I currently have joe kidnapped btw,” one tweet said. Another stated, “Burning my PC after this feds aint catching me.”

Keery’s rep confirmed to us on Monday, “Joe’s account was hacked overnight. There was no direct interaction with the hacker.”

Source: Page Six