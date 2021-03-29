‘Story of Being Raped Then Attempted Suicide; A Woman Tells It All’

My baby girl insisted: I read the article of the 15 yr old girl that committed suicide. My daughter felt our lives had a lot of similarities. I really didn’t want to read the story if it reminded me of any part of my life with my mother.

I was fondled by my aunt’s boyfriend when I was thirteen, at fourteen I was stalked by a man for 2 years then he started breaking into the house trying to rape me. One night he broke in as was over me with a screw driver, by the grace of God I woke up and started screaming and fighting him off of me.

All of a sudden he stopped and tried to run and my stepfather shot him, he fell but got up and ran. After the police left my parents went back to their room and closed the door as if nothing ever happened. I was still shaking in fear.

I just had to deal with it on my own. I thought about a question I asked my mother when I was 8. I asked her if she loved my brother more than me and she said yes, he needed it. I guess it was because he had some learning disability. As I sat in a fetal position in my bed, reliving what had just happened a few hours, shaking and crying while my parents slept.

I felt like I needed love at that moment, but nothing. Then at 15 a man broke into our house and grabbed me by my hair. At first, I wasn’t sure what was going on. Then he pointed a gun in my face.

I was crying and begging to please don’t kill me and the noise woke my sister up then this man I didn’t know pointed the gun at my sister and told her if she made a sound I was dead. He pulled me into our living room ripped my panties off yanked me to the floor by my hair and with the gun pressed to the side of my head he raped me. I heard a click and I thought I was dead.

I think I fainted and when I came to I ran to my mother. The police were called and I had to go to the hospital for a rape kit and an exam. When it was time to leave I had to leave in a hospital gown and my mother just said come on Gena.

Once I got home I washed and washed so much and I had to deal with the pain I felt between my legs, I know now I was in shock and to this day my mother has never asked me if I was ok. I thought about the conversation we had when I was 8.

He needs it. At that time I need something and I was wishing my mother would just ask me if I was alright and put her arms around me. To this day it hasn’t happened. The next time I was attacked by a recruiter at 16 I didn’t say anything to my mother.

If she didn’t care about a man raping me at gunpoint why would she care about an attempted rape from a recruiter who said that’s what I would get once I joined the Army. So my thoughts of getting away from my mother were gone and I didn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel.

I couldn’t sleep, my mother didn’t care I felt everyone knew I was raped and I felt ashamed. I just wanted to be able to sleep and not feel so afraid. Was very smart but my grades dropped and I dropped out of school.

I attempted suicide which failed. There were times when I tried to get past all that had happened to me and I got my GED even went to college. I’m 55 and still have flashbacks and I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD and severe depression.

I had a mental break down which was the joke of one of Thanksgiving dinner. A few months ago my mother called me a bipolar bitch and she didn’t know which Gena she was talking to from one moment to the next. This is already a lot of this is read but there so much more I’ve endured. With all that has happened to me and still happening.

I have never as much as smoked a cigarette. I don’t speak to my brother and sister and rarely speak to my mother. I raised 4 kids. And although I don’t have a relationship with my oldest son because of so much interference with my family all my children are doing well and we never end a conversation without saying I love you and when needed they got a lot of hugs. And I will always be here for them and love them until the day I die.