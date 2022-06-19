Store Clerk Charged For Robbery With Aggravation
Twenty-five-year-old Sasha Grant, a store clerk of Callaloo Mews, Kingston 20
was charged for Robbery with Aggravation and Malicious Destruction of Property following an
incident on Rainford Road, Kingston 13 on Saturday, June 11.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 7:00 p.m., Grant and her accomplices threw
stones causing damages, estimated to be JM$17 000, the glass doors of the complainant’s
establishment. They subsebsequently held up the complainant and robbed her of an IPhone 8+
cellular phone valued at JM$ 70 000, sound blast monitor box valued at JM$ 30 000 and cash
amounting to JM$ 49 000. The culprits then made their escape in a Nissan Tiida motorcar.
Grant was arrested on Monday, June 13 and subsequently charged on Friday, June 17; however
her court date is not yet ascertained.