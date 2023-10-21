Swift actions of the police aided by citizens of Malvern St. Elizabeth led to
the recovery of two brown bulls which were stolen on October 11, 2023.
The owner of the reportedly fed the cows earlier on the above mentioned date, and left the area.
About 7:45pm, citizens observed a black Toyota wish parked up along the roadway; men were
observed loading the cows into the van.
The lawmen were contacted and vehicular check points set up at several major corridors. The
cows were later recovered along the Retrieve main road, however the culprits escaped.
The police wish to commend the citizens who reported the matter early which aided in the swift
recovery of the cow.
Stolen Bulls Recovered by St. Elizabeth Lawmen
Swift actions of the police aided by citizens of Malvern St. Elizabeth led to