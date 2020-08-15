Sting Returns with Virtual Show In 2020

The promoter of the Popular entertainment stage show, Sting says this event will be going virtual this year.

According to reports, Isiah Laing has stated that plans have been afoot since March 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the movement of many persons and has propelled the entertainment industry to find creative ways to bring reprieve to the masses.

Laing said the demand for the show will be bigger, noting that promotion will be in full swing in the coming months.

This year, Sting will take place on Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day) under the theme ‘Sting Wurl A Klash.’

Laing also noted that there will be perfect execution of the event and so he is looking to forge an agreement with competent Internet providers, in an effort to avoid any disruption during the performances.