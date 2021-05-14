Still No Bail for ‘Beachy Stout’ Who is Charged for Killing His Two Wives

67-year-old Portland businessman, Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, who is facing murder charges committed against his two wives, was again remanded into custody, when he appeared in court, to apply for bail.

McDonald was remanded into custody until June 1, by Justice Vinette Graham Allen, after his attorneys, Bert Samuels and Matthew Hyatt, requested time to go through the content of a document that provides details on new evidence which was recently obtained by the prosecution, and also to seek further instructions from McDonald.

Also, McDonald’s co-accused, Oscar Barnes, who was recently granted bail in the sum of $500,000, was remanded into custody until the investigators could verify where in Windsor Castle, Portland, he is planning to live, as part of his bail condition.

Reports are that, McDonald and Barnes were charged with the July 20, 2020, murder of the businessman’s second wife, Tonia McDonald.

The female was discovered with her throat slashed, and her body burnt, inside her motor vehicle, along the Sherwood Forest main road, in Portland.

Denvalyn Minott, the man who is alleged to have been hired as a contract killer, allegedly by both men to carry out the hideous act, was arrested and charged last year.

He later pleaded guilty when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. He also offered a witness statement that he was offered $3-million by McDonald to murder his wife Tonia.

The controversial businessman is also charged with the murder of his first wife, Marlene McDonald, who was gunned down outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland, in May, of 2009.

In that incident, it is alleged that McDonald paid a police detective to murder his wife, after their marriage turned sour.