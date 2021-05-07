Stevie Wonder, Beyonce to be Inducted into Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Black American Music Association and Georgia Entertainment Caucus have announced the influential Black artists, entertainers and icons who will be inducted into the inaugural class of the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The organization’s Foundational Inductees are legendary artists James Brown, Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder aside producing genius Quincy Jones.

They will be joined by Michael Jackson, their Legacy Artists pick, Mainstream Mogul inductee Sean Love Combs, Shirley Caesar for Gospel Female and Kirk Franklin for Gospel Male, Missy Elliott for Hip-Hop Female, Outkast for Hip-Hop Male, and for Mainstream Female and Mainstream Male, its picks are Beyoncé and Usher Raymond IV, who audiences know by his first name.

The Inductees were culled from 38 nominees.

The induction ceremony will take place in Atlanta on June 17.