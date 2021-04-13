Stephen Curry sets Golden State Warriors record in win over Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry made history by becoming the Golden State Warriors’ all-time leading scorer with the ninth 50-point game of his career in Monday’s NBA victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Curry, who joined the Warriors as a first-round draft pick in 2009, scored 53 points in the 116-107 win.

It took him to 17,818 points and past Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 17,783.

The 33-year-old added: “I did play six extra years here I guess, but it still means something to be at the top of that list.

Ex-NBA star Reggie Miller said Curry was “Mr Warrior” while Miami Heat’s Andre Iguodala said he was “a god”.

His coach, Steve Kerr, said: “What he’s doing is ridiculous. Nobody has ever shot the ball like this. It’s kind of crazy what he does out there.”

Despite Curry’s landmark moment, and the victory, the Warriors are 10th in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Elsewhere on Monday, Bradley Beal contributed 34 points and Russell Westbrook scored a triple-double as the Washington Wizards ended the Utah Jazz’s 24-game home winning streak with a 125-121 victory.

The Jazz remain top of the Western Conference, while in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers hold top spot after a 113-95 win over the Dallas Mavericks, with Joel Embiid notching 36 points.

Julius Randle scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the New York Knicks against the Los Angeles Lakers, his former team, in a 111-96 win.

The Lakers, who have won just five of the 13 games missed by star players Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season, now sit fifth in the Western Conference.