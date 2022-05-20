Stephane Bailey Missing, from St Catherine

Twenty-seven-year-old Stephane Bailey of Greater Portmore, St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 11.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 8:30 a.m., Bailey was last seen leaving home for an undisclosed location. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a red-and-white striped Polo shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black Nike slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stephane Bailey is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-8422, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.