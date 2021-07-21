Stepfather of 4-Year-Old Nashaun Brown Slapped with Multiple Assault Charges

St. Catherine North Police have charged the stepfather of a child who died after allegedly being abused, with various assault charges.

24-year-old Shaun Bennett of Willowdene Through Way in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, has been charged with Unlawful Wounding, Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, Cruelty to Child, and Child Abuse.

Nashaun Brown, 4, was reported to have complained of being sick on Sunday, July 18, and was given a meal by his mother. Bennett allegedly became enraged and hit him with a stick because he was eating slowly. Nashaun’s mother allegedly interfered and was assaulted as well. The infant went unresponsive shortly after and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett is due in court on Tuesday, July 27 in St. Catherine Parish Court.