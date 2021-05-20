Stefflon Don Joins Shenseea on ‘Rebel’ (remix)

Dancehall Artiste Shenseea and Rapper Stefflon Don have linked up to deliver the official remix of “Rebel.”

They’ve also released an animated visual for the single.

The new release follows a slew of cuts from Shenseea last year, including “The Sidechick Song,” ”Wasabi,” ”Good Comfort,” “Sure Sure,” and “Bad Alone.”

Meanwhile, Stefflon Don recruited Tiwa Savage and Rema back in February for her “Can’t Let You Go (Remix).”

That track follows a a few singles from Stefflon, including “Move,” “Take Off” with Kojo Funds,” “Don Walk” with Rymez, “Phone Down” with Lil Baby, and “Hit Me Up”.

Currently, she’s said to be working on her official debut LP.