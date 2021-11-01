Steely & Clevie file lawsuit against Luis Fonsi for Infringement of Intellectual Property Rights

Steely & Clevie Productions has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Reggaeton singer Luis Fonsi for infringement on their intellectual property rights. This, in relation to the mega hit, Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee.

According to the lawsuit, Despacito consists of drum pattern elements from Fish Market, beginning at minute 1:00 to the end of the song, which had been done in a tempo slightly slower than Steely and Clevie’s Dancehall original.

Despacito has garnered over 7.6 billion views on Youtube.

The song was written by Fonsi, Erika Ender and Daddy Yankee, and produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres. A remix version featuring Canadian singer Justin Bieber was released on April 17, 2017, which helped to improve the chart performance of the song in numerous countries, including various number-one positions.