STATIN Reports 6.7% growth for 2021 fourth Quarter

Producer Price Index November 2021 | STATIN
Producer Price Index November 2021 | STATIN

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting a 6.7 per cent growth out-turn for the October to December 2021 quarter as Jamaica continues to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

It is the sixth consecutive quarter of growth since a 15.6 per cent decline in the June 2020 quarter.

The expansion in economic activity for the review period, which was a 1.4 per cent increase over the July to September quarter, was driven by growth of nine and 0.5 per cent, respectively, in the services and goods producing industries.

STATIN, in a statement on Thursday (March 31), noted that the economy was positively impacted by the relaxation of some COVID-19 measures, including the easing of global travel restrictions and reduced curfew hours.

All services industry subsectors grew during the December 2021 quarter, except for the Producers of Government Services, which declined by 0.1 per cent.

The Institute said improved performances were recorded for ‘Hotels and Restaurants’, up 79.5 per cent; ‘Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repairs, Installation of Machinery and Equipment’, up 10.6 per cent; ‘Transport, Storage and Communication’, up 10.1 per cent; ‘Other Services’, up 10.4 per cent; ‘Electricity and Water Supply’, up 5.8 per cent; Finance and Insurance Services, up 2.7 per cent; and Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities, up 2.1 per cent.

STATIN indicated that within the goods producing industry, there were higher outputs for ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’, up 13.8 per cent, and ‘Construction’, which expanded by 5.9 per cent.

However, ‘Manufacturing’, and ‘Mining and Quarrying’ contracted by 2.2 and 60.5 per cent, respectively.

STATIN pointed out that the latter subsector’s decline was primarily attributed to the major fire occurring at the Jamaica Aluminium Company (Jamalco) plant in Clarendon last August, which resulted in reduced activities at the facility during the review quarter.

Meanwhile, preliminary estimates for the 2021 calendar year show that the economy grew by 4.6 per cent.

STATIN said this was due to improved performances of approximately 4.7 and 4.3 per cent, respectively, in the services and goods producing industries.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com