STATIN Develops Export and Import Price Indices

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has developed Export and Import Price Indices (XMPIs) that will measure quarterly price changes in the country’s goods inflows and outflows.

Director General, Carol Coy, unveiled the new product during STATIN’s digital quarterly media briefing on October 20, where the main indicators for the 2020 calendar year were released.

She said that the development of the XMPIs is geared towards satisfying changing user needs and reflects the structural changes in the Jamaican economy.

Meanwhile, Ms. Coy indicated that for the 2020 calendar year review period, the average export price fell by 10.3 per cent, compared to the outturn in 2019.

In addition, average import prices fell by 4.4 per cent relative to 2019, resulting from a decline in the import price of ‘Fuels and Lubricants’, and reflecting the fall in global oil prices, she told journalists.

She said that a Special Report for 2018-2020 will be released shortly.