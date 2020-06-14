Statement on Special Protocols for Returning Jamaican Nationals and Non-nationals

We have observed an uptick in queries via JamCovid19, social media and other outlets seeking further information on non-nationals who are seeking to enter Jamaica to visit family and friends or to attend funerals, weddings and other events.

Under the protocols already declared, it should be noted that returning Jamaican nationals and non-nationals who are resident in Jamaica are under special measures of either “stay at home for returning residents” or quarantine depending on risk assessment.

As part of the risk based management approach, the Government of Jamaica emphasizes that unrestricted movement in Jamaica of persons coming from countries where there is active transmission, poses a high risk of exposure for all persons in Jamaica.

Therefore, during the period June 15-30; non-nationals who are not business travelers or tourists proceeding to the COVID-19 resilient corridor will be tested.

If the test is negative, persons will be placed in quarantine at their intended address or in a Government facility as determined by the health authorities for a period of 14 days.

If the test is positive, persons will be isolated either at their intended address or in a Government facility as determined by the health authorities.

We encourage you to place all queries through the JamCovid19 or visitjamaica websites for official responses.