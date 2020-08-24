Statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force High Command

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) can today confirm that Police
Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Commissioner Anderson is currently in quarantine at home after presenting with mild flu-like
symptoms. In keeping with our strict internal protocols, upon feeling these symptoms, he
immediately subjected himself to the necessary tests and was notified on August 22, 2020 of a
positive result. The Commissioner is in good spirits and is only displaying mild symptoms.
As a precautionary measure, members of his immediate supports staff are all in the process of
being tested and have been placed under quarantine and are awaiting results.
Sections of the Office of the Police Commissioner will be closed immediately to facilitate
sanitization as well as further testing of staff members.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Anderson is urging all members of the Constabulary, particularly
those on the frontline of the nation’s fight against the pandemic to take all necessary precautions
as they carry out their daily functions. Members should strictly observe the established COVID-19
Protocols and immediately seek medical support once you exhibit any flu-like symptoms.
