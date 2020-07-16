State-of-the-art Hospital to be built in Jamaica

The Board of Directors of a state-of-the-art hospital in the Corporate Area in Jamaica is expected to break ground in coming weeks.

A Press Release stated that the multi-purpose medical facility, which is expected to have several specialized areas in medicine, will have medical wings focusing on hematology and oncology, ophthalmology, gynecology and obstetrics and pediatrics. An assisted-living facility will also be on property to hold 100 patients.

The hospital services will include most areas of medicine where patients will receive world-class treatment using modern equipment. The multi-billion dollar medical facility will also have accommodation for doctors and nursing staff along with catering to officials who visit from overseas for accreditation or overseas mission. A restaurant and helicopter landing area will also be on the property.

Interested persons, who have the relevant hospital and administrative experience, are asked to send CVs to [email protected] on/before August 15, 2020 in the following areas

**Executive Secretaries with at least 5 years hospital administrative experience and project writing experience

**Medical Doctors with 5 years experience at a medical centre or government hospital with MCJ license

**Registered Nurses with 5 years experience at a medical centre or government hospital with NCJ license

**Chief Medical Officer with 10-15 years experience at a medical centre or government hospital with at least 5 years in hospital administration with MCJ license

**Chief Nursing Officer with 10-15 years experience at a medical centre or government hospital with at least 5 years in hospital administration with NCJ license

**Attorney with 10 years experience of which 5 years should be in a medical setting with government, project writing experience with LCJ license

***Only short-listed applicants will be contacted***

