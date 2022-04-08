State Minister Witter Engages in Bilateral Talks in Cuba

Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Franklin Witter, is currently participating in the 23rd stating of the International Agro-Industrial and Food Fair (FIAGROP 2022) now underway in Cuba.

Minister Witter, along with a delegation from the Ministry, will be engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with the Minister of Agriculture of Cuba and other Cuban officials aimed at facilitating increased trade between both countries.

In a meeting with the Cuban Agricultural Exporting and Marketing Enterprise yesterday, Witter discussed opportunities for technical assistance in the manufacturing of animal feed, climate-smart technologies for crop and livestock production as well as assistance in managing the beet armyworm pest.

Other participants in the meeting included Katherine Phipps, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Cuba, Kevin Condappa, Acting Principal Director, Economic Planning and Policy and Yolando Gibson – Coordinator, Special Projects from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The ffair, which is being held from April 4 to 10, has become an important forum for Jamaica and Cuba to conduct business meetings, seminars and conferences. It will also provide exporters with an opportunity to gain access to the Cuban market that is becoming increasingly liberalised, establish new business contacts and gather market intelligence.

On display were small tools and equipment, machinery from agro industries in Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy and Belarus along with Cuban livestock such as poultry, cattle, horses and small ruminants.

