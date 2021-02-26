Stars Jay-Z, Usher & more to attend Harry Belafonte’s 94th Birthday Celebration

Legendary singer, songwriter and activist Harry Belafonte is having a virtual 94th birthday party event, with a guest list that features Jay-Z, Usher and more.

Belafonte has made incredible contributions to the music industry, and it looks like the very same industry is coming together to pay their respects and help cement his legacy even further.

The Gathering for Harry is a surprise virtual event for Belafonte, which is set to air this Sunday, Feb. 28.

The virtual celebration boasts an impressive guest list, including Jay-Z and Usher, music icons in their own right.

The event will benefit the nonprofit organization The Gathering for Justice that is also giving Jay-Z the Gatekeeper of Truth award.

