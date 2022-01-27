‘Stanley’ Murdered in Green Bottom, Clarendon

Forty-year-old Marlon Lewiston, otherwise called ‘Stanley’, mason of Green Bottom District in Nineteen Miles, Clarendon, was shot and killed by gunmen in his community on Wednesday, January 26.

Reports by the police are that about 7:30pm, residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of the community.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Lewinston was discovered lying in a pool of blood outside his car, which was parked at the entrance to a bar.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue for post morton examination.