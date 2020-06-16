Stakeholders Meet to Discuss Reopening of the Entertainment Industry

Entertainment industry leaders and stakeholders in Jamaica met and coalesced efforts to coin pragmatic suggestions for a phased reopening of the entertainment industry.

During the meeting, stakeholders created a detailed plan that seeks to guide the entertainment industry back on its feet after a three month COVID-19 pause of the sector.

The meeting included members of the cultural, creative and entertainment arena, including fashion, artists, theatre, dance, sound system and DJ’s, bar and nightclub owners, events, festivals and service providers.

For the past two weeks, some key players in the Jamaican entertainment industry have been in talks to address and organize the best way forward for parties, festivals, live shows, and all entertainment related events.

Since March, the government had suspended the issuing of all entertainment permits and a restriction on the number of persons allowed at large gatherings, which has significantly impacted the entertainment industry and resulted in the cancellation and postponement of several events.

Further discussions are expected to get underway.