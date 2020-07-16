Stahl and Schippers join Ostrava line-up

2019 World discus throw champion Danial Stahl, and two-time World 200m champion Dafne Schippers are the latest stars confirmed to compete at the Golden Spike in Ostrava on September 8, 2020, when the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting will host its 59th edition.

The men’s discus throw competition will be back in the main stadium for the first time since 1996, giving Stahl, the 2019 world champion and current world leader with 70.25m, and the man he succeeds, Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius, the main stage spotlight.

Organisers are hoping for the first 70-metre throw in the history of the meet. The meeting record is 68.06m, set by Cuba’s Luis Delis in 1983. Slovenia’s young star Kristjan Ceh, who improved the U23 all-time best to 68.75m on 23 June, will also be in the field. Local eyes will fall on Marek Barta who’s improved to 64.40m this year.

Schippers to tackle 150m

The Golden Spike has long been known for experimentation on its programme. World records in both the men’s and women’s one-hour runs have been set in Ostrava as well as world bests in the 300m for both men and women.

The experimental distance this year will be the women’s 150m, with Schippers, the 2015 and 2017 world 200m champion, the key attraction as the Dutchwoman debuts over the rarely run distance.