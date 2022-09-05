Stacy-Ann Grant Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Stacy-Ann Grant of Swettenham Road, Kingston 13 has been missing since Wednesday, August 31.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Grant was last seen in the Coronation Market, downtown, Kingston wearing a red blouse and red tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stacy-Ann Grant is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...