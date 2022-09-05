Stacy-Ann Grant Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Stacy-Ann Grant of Swettenham Road, Kingston 13 has been missing since Wednesday, August 31.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Grant was last seen in the Coronation Market, downtown, Kingston wearing a red blouse and red tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Stacy-Ann Grant is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: