St Thomas Teen Killed in Bike Crash, Pillion Hospitalised

A 15-year-old student of Seaforth High School in St Thomas, died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed along the Prospect main road in the parish, on Tuesday, May 10.

Dead is Chris Miller of Duhaney Pen in the parish.

The police report that about 1 p.m., Miller and his pillion were traveling down the Prospect main road behind a grey Toyota Wish motor car, both vehicles traveling in the direction of Morant Bay. When Miller allegedly attempted to overtake the car, the driver of the vehicle reportedly signaled that he should go to the right side of the road.

According to authorities, the bike crashed into the car before hitting a utility pole.

Both victims were transported to Princess Margaret Hospital where Miller was pronounced dead and the pillion hospitalised.

 

 

