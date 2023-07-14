St Thomas Taxi Operator Who Allegedly Attempted to Murder His Girlfriend, Granted $800,000 Bail

A St Thomas taxi operator who allegedly attempted to murder his common-law wife by means of suffocation, was granted bail in the sum of $800,000 when he appeared before the St Thomas Parish Court on Thursday.
The accused, Roy Stewart, who hails from Rural Hill, St Thomas, is facing charges of attempting to suffocate with intent to commit murder, Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm, Malicious Destruction of Property and Simple Larceny.
Reports are that about 2:30am, on May 21, the common-law-couple had an argument, when she was allegedly attacked and pushed in a wall by Stewart, who also destroyed her cell phone.
The female moved out of the house and relocated in the community of Johnson Mountain, but Stewart again turned up at her home and again allegedly attacked her.
He also allegedly grab hold of her neck and attempted to suffocate her.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Stewart was arrested and charged.
The female was also arrested and charged after the accused man made a report that she also assaulted him, by grabbing hold of his testicles.