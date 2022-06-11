St. Thomas Residents Who Stole Over A Million Dollar In Electronics Charged

A St. Thomas resident who stoled over one million dollars worth of electronic devices from a phone repair store in Queen Street, Morant Bay, St. Thomas on March 10 have been charged.

Charged with Shop Breaking, Larceny and Receiving Stolen Property are 41-year-old Ricky Francis otherwise called, ‘Bling’ Higgler of Queen Street, Morant Bay in St. Thomas and Andrine Scott otherwise called ‘Rasta’, 36- year-old Higgler of Church Corner, Morant Bay also in St. Thomas.

Reports are that at about 1:00.p.m., Francis pried open a window at the side of the store and stoled:

  • Sixty- five cellular phones
  • Two tablets and
  • One cellphone case

He then exited the building using the same window. The stolen items are valued at over one million and two hundred thousand Jamaican dollars.

On Thursday June 9, 2022 the police armed with a search warrant conducted a search of the accused home, where one Galaxy A03 cellular phone was found.

 

Scott, who was in the company of Francis at the time of the search was found in possession of a Techno Spark 2022 cellular phone.

Both phones were identified by the complainant as properties stolen from his shop.

Francis was charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny, while Scott was charged with Receiving Stolen Property. They were charged on June 10, 2022.

They will be arraigned on Wednesday, June 15.

 

 

