St. Thomas Police Thwart another Group of Goat Thieves

One woman is now in police custody after the Morant Bay Police thwarted

the efforts of another group of goat thieves during a vehicular check operation in Whitehorse,

St. Thomas on Saturday, October 03.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., a police team was on operations in the area when a red Toyota

Wish motor car was signalled to stop. After complying with the instruction, four occupants

alighted from the vehicle and fled. However, a woman was held. Upon further investigations,

members of the Police team searched the motor car and found three goats inside.

The woman, who is of a Waterford, St. Catherine address, was arrested and remains in Police

custody as the search for the other suspects continues.

The Morant Bay Police are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at

876-982-1027.