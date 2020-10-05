St. Thomas Police Thwart another Group of Goat Thieves

Four Men Charged With Assault At Common Law, Illegal Possession Of Firearm, Unlawful Wounding &Amp; Malicious Destruction Of Property
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One woman is now in police custody after the Morant Bay Police thwarted
the efforts of another group of goat thieves during a vehicular check operation in Whitehorse,
St. Thomas on Saturday, October 03.

Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., a police team was on operations in the area when a red Toyota
Wish motor car was signalled to stop. After complying with the instruction, four occupants
alighted from the vehicle and fled. However, a woman was held. Upon further investigations,
members of the Police team searched the motor car and found three goats inside.

The woman, who is of a Waterford, St. Catherine address, was arrested and remains in Police
custody as the search for the other suspects continues.

The Morant Bay Police are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at
876-982-1027.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....