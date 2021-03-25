St Thomas Men Gunned Down, in St Andrew

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St Andrew police are asking members of the public for assistance, to apprehend the persons behind the deadly gun attack which was carried out in Red Hills, St Andrew, on Monday afternoon, March 22, and which has left two men dead.

Those killed have been identified as, 21-year-old Shawn Shakleton, and 29-year-old Jahnico Stede, both of Beech Road, in Bull Bay, St Thomas.

Reports by the Half-Way Tree police are that about 6:30 pm, both men, who are now deceased, were sitting in a Toyota Axio motor car which was parked along a section of the roadway, when they were pounced upon by armed men who shot them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Shakleton and Stede were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....