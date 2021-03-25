St Thomas Men Gunned Down, in St Andrew

The St Andrew police are asking members of the public for assistance, to apprehend the persons behind the deadly gun attack which was carried out in Red Hills, St Andrew, on Monday afternoon, March 22, and which has left two men dead.

Those killed have been identified as, 21-year-old Shawn Shakleton, and 29-year-old Jahnico Stede, both of Beech Road, in Bull Bay, St Thomas.

Reports by the Half-Way Tree police are that about 6:30 pm, both men, who are now deceased, were sitting in a Toyota Axio motor car which was parked along a section of the roadway, when they were pounced upon by armed men who shot them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Shakleton and Stede were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.