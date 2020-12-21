St. Thomas Man To Face Several Charges In Court

Jamaica News: Twenty-five-year-old Odean Christian, otherwise called ‘Windel’, a farmer of Logwood district and 11 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Thomas has been charged with Murder, Arson, Wounding with Intent with use of a Firearm , Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition following an incident on the Logwood main road, Yallahs in the parish on Wednesday, November 18.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that the complainants drove up to their driveway about 8:50 p.m., when they were attacked by the accused and other men who opened gunfire at them. During the shooting 42-year-old Ramesh Simpson of Logwood district in the parish was killed, while the other occupant of the vehicle escaped. The car was then set ablaze by the assailants. The Police were summoned and Simpson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Christian was later apprehended and charged following a question and answer interview and witness statement.

His court date is being finalised.