St. Thomas Man to Face Charges in Court

Thirty-eight-year-old Damion McKoy otherwise called ‘Prezi’, a Farmer of Bamboo Corner, Duckensfield in St. Thomas has been charged with Wounding with Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition following an incident in his community on Friday, January 27.
Reports from the Golden Grove Police are that about 10:30 p.m., McKoy and a man had an argument. McKoy left, returned with a handgun and pointed it at the man. A tussel ensued during which, McKoy opened gunfire hitting the man in his leg before fleeing the scene. The police were alerted and an investigation launched.
McKoy was later apprehended and subsequently charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his lawyer.
His court date is being finalised.