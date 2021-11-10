St Thomas Man Shot Down in St Andrew

The Hunts Bay Police are carrying out an investigation surrounding the murder of a man, who was shot and killed on Shannon Drive, Newport West in St Andrew, on Tuesday, November 9.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Damario Grant, of Norris District, Yallahs in St Thomas.

Reports are that about 5:00 pm, residents in the community overhear a number of gunshots being fired, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Grant was seen suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The St Andrew police say they are working assiduously to bring closure to the matter, and are seeking the help of the persons who may have witnessed the murder, to come forward.