St. Thomas Man Shot and Injured, Gunmen Nabbed

A St. Thomas man was shot and injured on way to purchase coal in his community in Capture land, Seaforth in St. Thomas on Monday, June 21. Two men were arrested charged.

The men have been identified as 33-year-old Delroy Miller otherwise called ‘Delly Gunz’, of Angels Drive, Harbour View in St. Andrew and 19-year-old Oral James otherwise called ‘Pepsa’, of Blacksmith Lane, Seaforth in St. Thomas. They have been charged with Wounding with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 3:10 p.m., Miller and James fired several shots hitting the complainant. The Police were summoned and the complainant was taken to the hospital where he was treated. An investigation was launched and Walker was later nabbed on Tuesday, June 29 during an operation in Seaforth in the parish. Miller was arrested after he reported on Condition of Bail at the Harbour View Police Station on Thursday, July 01.

The men were charged jointly on Monday, July 05 and are schedule to appear before the St. Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday, July 14.